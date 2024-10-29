U-Bake Pie Crust and Pies Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

U-Bake Pie Crust and Pies are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Grand Central Bakery of Portland Oregon and Seattle, Washington.

The recalled products, U-Bake Pie Crust, U-Bake Apple Pie, U-Bake Marionberry Pie, and U-Bake Chicken Pot Pie, were sold at all Grand Central Bakery Café located in Portland, OR and these Seattle, WA. Grand Central Bakery Café locations:

Seattle Area:

Burien – 626 SW 152nd St, Burien

Eastlake – 198 E Blaine St, Seattle

Wallingford – 1607 N 45th St, Seattle

Wedgewood – 7501 35th Ave NE, Seattle

Portland Area:

Beaumont – 4440 NE Fremont St, Portland

Cedar Mill – 12595 NW Cornell Rd, Portland

Hawthorne – 2230 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

Hillsboro – 118 SE 2nd Ave, Hillsboro

Mississippi – 714 N Fremont St, Portland

Multnomah Village – 3425 SW Multnomah Blvd

Sellwood – 7987 SE 13th Ave, Portland

Woodstock – 4412 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

These pies have expiration dates ranging between 02/01/2025 and 04/20/2025. The pie products were sold between August 1, 2024 and October 20, 2024. They are packaged in clear plastic packaging with Grand Central Bakery sticker labels. The expiration date sticker is on the outside of the packaging.

The recall was triggered when an employee noted that egg was added to the dough products. The products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

If you bought these products and you are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.