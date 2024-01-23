Urban Fare UF Chia Tropical Fruit Parfait Recalled For Salmonella

by

Urban Fare UF Chia Tropical Fruit Parfait and Yogurt Parfait are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. They were made using granola that was recalled in the United States by Quaker Oats for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Pattison Food Group.

These products were sold in Alberta and British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled products include Urban Fare UF Chia Tropical Fruit Parfait that is sold in an approximately 385 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 288779 908998. All best before dates up to and including 2024/JA/19 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Urban Fare Yogurt Parfait that is packaged in 330 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 0 280385 706999. All best before dates up to and including 2024/JA/18 are included in this recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed via information on the CFIA recall web site. The government is making sure that the company is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.