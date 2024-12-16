by

Valley Milk Simply Bottled raw milk is being recalled in California for possible bird flu contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The dairy is located in Stanislaus county.

After a positive test in the raw milk, the California Department of Food and Agriculture put the milk under a quarantine order and issued the recall. The bird flu strain is Influenza-A H5N1.

The recalled product is all Valley Milk Simply Bottled raw cow milk and DESI Milk raw cow milk. The milk was distributed in quart (32 ounce), half gallon (64 ounce), and one gallon (128 ounce) plastic jugs. The code date numbers stamped on the container are DEC 23 2024 through DEC 30 2024.

If you purchased this milk you are strongly urged not to consume it. You can pour the milk down the drain, and then sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution, or you can take it back to the store were you bought it for a full refund.

Drinking raw milk containing the bird flu virus may lead to infection. Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, committing, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, difficulty breathing, and fever.

California raw milk is tightly regulated, but without the critical food safety step of pasteurization, public health experts warn against consumption of this product, since there is an elevated risk of contracting foodborne illness if you consume it. Outbreaks of Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, E. coli, Brucella, and Campylobacter have occurred that are linked to the consumption of raw milk.