Wegmans Pecan Blend Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

Wegmans Pecan Blend is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This recall was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but instead on that agency’s Enforcement Reports page, so there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Flagstone Foods of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This item was sold at the retail level in these states: Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The firm was notified by a customer that the product contained almonds and that triggered the recall.

The recalled product is Wegmans Pecan Blend that is packaged in a 16 ounce (1 pound) container. The ingredients listed on the label are pecans, cashews, and pistachios. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 77890 31040 3. The best by date for this item that is printed on the container is March 27, 2025. And the code is 05m06264.

If you bought this item and cannot consume almonds, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.