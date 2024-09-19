by

There are now 169 sick in the Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bars outbreak, with 66 hospitalized and two potentially associated deaths, according to the FDA. That’s an increase of 11 more patients since the last update was issued on September 5, 2024. Those patients live in 33 states.

The case count by state is: Alabama (6), Arizona (13), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (6), Illinois (1), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Michigan (1), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (3), New York (2), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Ohio (3), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (8), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (15), Virginia (3), Washington (2), Wisconsin (1), and West Virginia (3). The patient age range is not provided in the update.

All Diamond Shruumz products have been recalled and none should be available for sale anywhere. If you do see any of these products for sale, report it through saferproducts.gov, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to FDA analysis, these items contain unauthorized ingredients, including Muscinol; Psilocin, a Schedule I-controlled substance; Pregabalin, a prescription drug; and Desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain, which are kavalactones found in the kava plant. Not all of these compounds were found in all of the Diamond Shruumz products. And the FDA is not sure about the health effects of consuming these products in combination.

Some of the symptoms that patients have been experiencing include seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, high blood pressure, and low blood pressure. If you have any Diamond Shruumz products, do not consume them. If you have eaten any of the Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies, and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.