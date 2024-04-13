Whitley’s Peanut Factory Deluxe Nut Mix Recalled For Allergens

by

Whitley’s Peanut Factory Deluxe Nut Mix is being recalled because it may contain the allergens peanuts, milk, soy, wheat, and sesame. That means that anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Whitley Peanut Factory of Hayes, Virginia.

This product was sold in these states at the retail level: New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Nebraska, Colorado, Alabama, Kentucky, Minnesota, California, Tennessee, Connecticut, Washington, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, South Carolina, Missouri, Iowa, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Maryland, Michigan, Iowa, and New Jersey. The notice also said it was sold in HN, but there is no state with that abbreviation.

The recalled product is Whitley’s Peanut Factory Deluxe Nut Mix that is packaged in a 12 ounce electrolytic tin plated can with a paper label. The UPC number for this product is 703795000551. And the lot dates are MFG 22823, MFG 25023, MFG 25823, MFG 29323, and MFG 35623.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to the allergens listed, or if you have celiac disease or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.