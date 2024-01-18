Whitley’s Peanut Factory Deluxe Nut Mix Recalled For Allergies

by

Whitley’s Peanut Factory Deluxe Nut Mix is being recalled because it may contain the allergens peanuts, milk, soy, wheat, and sesame. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of allergic reaction or illness have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Whitley’s Peanut Factory of Hayes, Virginia.

The recalled product was sold to wholesalers and retail customers nationwide from August 21, 2023 to January 10, 2024. The nut mix was available for purchase at the company’s web site, through mail order, and in some retail stores.

The recall was triggered when the company’s Quality Assurance Department realized that a limited number of the Party Mix tins were labeled with the Deluxe Nut Mix labels. While both products contain almonds, the Party Mix also contains peanuts, milk, soy, wheat, and sesame that are not listed in the “Contains” statement.

The recalled product has the UPC number 703795000551 that is on the bottom of the tin. It is Deluxe Nut Mix in a 12 ounce (340 gram) tin. The lot codes for the recalled item are MFG 22823; MFG 25023; MFG 25823; MFG 29323; and MFG 35623.

If you bought that product with that UPC number and the manufacturing lot codes, and you are allergic to the allergens listed, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.