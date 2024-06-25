Wildly Beloved Foods Pasta Recalled For Possible Mold

by

Wildly Beloved Foods Pasta in two forms is being recalled for possible mold. The pasta are orzo and Campanelle. While mold may not make most people sick enough to be hospitalized, some molds can produce mycotoxins, including aflatoxin, that can cause serious illness. And ingesting products that are contaminated with mold can cause health problems in people who are immunocompromised. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Wildly Beloved Foods of Clinton, Washington.

The recalled Orzo (vegan) was sold through Payless Foods, The Star Store, Bayview Farmers Market, Redmond Farmers Market, Woodinville Farmers Market, Tilth Farmers Market, Everett Farmers Market, and the Wildly Beloved Foods Marketplace in Washington. The product is packaged in a clear compostable 10 ounce bag with the lot code WBF-SEMPLV-CL-050724-A and the expiration date of May 7, 2025 printed on the side of package.

The recalled Campanelle (vegan) was distributed through Bayview Farmers Market, Redmond Farmers Market, Woodinville Farmers Market, Tilth Farmers Market, Everett Farmers Market, and the Wildly Beloved Foods Marketplace in Washington. The product is packaged in a 10 ounce clear compostable bag marked with the lot code WBF-SEMPLV-CL-051724-A and the expiration date of May 17, 2025 on the side of package.

The recall was triggered by the company because the pasta was under dried and they found three packages within their marketplace that had the beginning signs of mold.

If you bought these Wildly Beloved Foods Pasta products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because the toxins that molds make may not be destroyed by heat. You can throw the pasta away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.