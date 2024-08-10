Yummy Swirly Ices Recalled For Undeclared Milk Allergen

by

Yummy Swirly Ices are being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. One customer complained about feeling discomfort after consuming this product. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice states, “The reason for the cross contamination is still under investigation.” The recalling firm is Yummy Foods of Edison, New Jersey.

The recall notice also states, “This is not a Kashrus concern and the products are all considered kosher parve as confirmed by the CRC Kashrus agency.”

The recalled items are Yummy Swirly Ices that are marketed in five different flavors: Tropical Tornado, Fruity Melon, Churning Cherry, Berry Blast, and Assorted Flavors. The products are packaged in printed boxes with the Yummy logo. They are numbered with lot numbers 68/2 and 69/1 and the expiration dates 5/28/2026 and 5/30/2626. But the entire line is being recalled notwithstanding the lot number. They are sold in the freezer section of independent kosher supermarkets. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you are sensitive to milk, are lactose intolerant, or are allergic to milk, do not eat these products. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.