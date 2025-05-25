Albertsons Recalls Salads and Salsas For Possible Salmonella

by

Albertsons is recalling salads and salsas for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with Bedner cucumbers. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this specific product.

The recall was initiated by Porky Products that were manufactured by Isabelle’s Kitchen and Coastal Acquisitions. The store-made deli salads were available at the following stores: Balducci’s Food Lovers Market and Kings Food Markets located in the states of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.

You can see the long list of recalled products, as well as the UPC number, sell thru dates, the store where they were sold, and the state, at the Albertsons web site. Some of the recalled products include Salad Wheatberry Crunch, Salad Pasta Greek, Salad Summer Delight, ReadyMeals Salad Greek with Red Wine Vinaigrette, Salad Grilled Salmon Protein Packed, Salsa Fresh, and Fresh Salsa Sampler, among others.

Please check your fridge to see if you bought any of these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw the salads and salsas away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.