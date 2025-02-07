Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Turkana Food Inc. of Kenilworth, New Jersey.

This product was sold at the retail level in the states of Florida, Kentucky, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, Missouri, and California.

The recalled product is Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste that is packaged in a one pound (16 ounce) plastic jar with a gold top and gold lid with black writing on the gold label. The lot number of 120824-01 is stamped on the top portion of the jar. The UPC number 854643003054 is on a sticker on the side of the jar. The expiration date, August 2026, is on the top portion of the jar.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture found that the finished product contained Salmonella bacteria. The company has stopped producing this product as an investigation is launched.

If you bought this product with the lot number, UPC number, and expiration date indicated above, do not eat it. You can throw the tahini away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take its back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.