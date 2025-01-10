Alert Issued For bettergoods Crafted Chicken Curry Empanadas

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for bettergoods Chicken Curry Empanadas because the product may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who has lactose intolerance, as well as anyone who is allergic to milk, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available in stores. The recalling firm is bettergoods.

The frozen chicken empanada products are labeled as Chicken Curry Empanadas but the package may contain Apple Cinnamon Empanada products that were made with milk. They were produced on November 14, 2024, and packaged on November 20 and November 21, 2024.

The recalled product is 9.6 ounce cardboard packages labeled as bettergoods Traditionally Crafted Chicken Curry Empanadas. This item has the best by date of 05/21/26 or 05/22/26 stamped on the label. The establishment number is P33967 that is stamped on the side of the box. They were sold at Walmart locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS and told them they had received four consumer complaints that the apple cinnamon empanadas were in the chicken curry empanadas box.

Please check y0ur freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the empanadas away in a secure trash can, or you can take the product back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.