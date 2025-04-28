AliExpress LED Strip Lights Recalled For Ingestion Hazard

by

AliExpress LED Strip Lights are being recalled for ingestion hazard risk because they contain coin batteries that are accessible. This violates Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries. Anyone who swallows these batteries could have serious health problems including chemical burns and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is AliExpress, of San Mateo, California and the retailer is Dongguan Changsheng Heng Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd., of China.

Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

The recalled product is AliExpress LED Strip Lights powered with button batteries. The color changing lights are dimmable. They measure about 0.4 inches long (sic) and are sold in these colors: white, warm white, blue, ice blue, green, red, yellow, purple and pink.

The lithium coin batteries are easily accessible, and the product does not have the required warnings about battery hazards. The batteries were sold at Aliexpress.com from March 2024 through November 2024 for about $3.00.

If you purchased this product, stop using it and take it away from children immediately. Contact AliExpress to receive a full refund. Then destroy the lights by cutting them in half. You must sent a photo of the destroyed lights to the company. Make sure you take the batteries out and dispose of them properly.