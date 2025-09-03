And More Products Made With Pistachios Are Recalled in Canada

by

And more products made with pistachios are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency findings that occurred during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak linked to pistachios in that country.

These recalled products were sold nationally and were also sold online. They include Allo Simonne Sour cherries & pistachios covered in chocolate, rose petals packaged in 130 gram containers. The UPC number for this item is 6 28347 31059 2 and the code is Lot 414-112-25. The best by date is 05/2026.

Also recalled is Allo Simonne Sour cherries & pistachios covered in chocolate, rose petals, also packaged in 130 gram containers, with UPC number 6 28347 31059 2o and code Lot 414-148-25. The best by date is 06/2026. Allo Simonne Dark chocolate Easter eggs, pistachios, raspberries are included in this recall. They were packaged in 150 gram containers, with UPC number 6 283473 101212. The code is Lot 219-062-25, and the best by date is 08/2025.

The final two recalled items do not have a brand name. They were sold at Maison Si Bon Inc., 2123, boul. Le Carrefour, Laval (QC), and Maison Si Bon Inc., 3509, boul. Concorde Est, Laval (QC). They include Baklava Losange that was clerk served, so it is in variable sizes. There is no UPC number. This pastry was sold from August 9 to August 16, 2026, inclusively. Finally, Baklava Fleur is recalled. It was also sold from from August 9 to August 16, 2025 inclusively, and was packaged in variable size containers because it was also clerk served.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.