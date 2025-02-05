Atkinson’s Hushpuppies Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Atkinson’s Hushpuppies in two flavors are being recalled because the product may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat the product. This recall notice was published on FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Atkinson Milling Company of Selma, North Carolina.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The items include Atkinson’s Hushpuppies with Onions. They are packaged in a new weight 1 pound (454 gram) bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 72119 20718 2. All lot codes with sell by dates before 7/26/2026 are included in this recall. This product is also packaged in a 2 pound 8 ounce bag with the UPC number 0 72119 20305 4 .All lot codes with sell by dates before 11/11/2026 are included.

Also recalled is Atkinson’s No Onions Plain Hushpuppies that are packaged in a net weight 2 pound 8 ounce bag. The UPC number for this product is 0 72119 20304. All lot coedes with a sell by date before 10/16/2026 are included in this recall.

If you bought either of these products and you can’t consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.