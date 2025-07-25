BASDEHEN Kitchen Faucets Recalled For Lead

by

BASDEHEN Kitchen Faucets are being recalled for lead that can leach into water at levels that can harm infants and young children. The faucets also leached other contaminants. Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects including behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance, and lower IQ. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Ruianshichenfengwujinzhizaoyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Amazon seller Chenfeng Store. The faucets were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is BASDEHEN kitchen faucets with model number CFDTTH-000-YGH.. The faucets are matte black single-handle kitchen faucets with 360 degree swivel, spring sprout design, detachable spray, optional mounting plate, and single hole installation. Consumers can identify whether thy have a recalled faucet by searching their Amazon purchase history for ‘Basdehen” and “kitchen faucet.”

About 24,000 of these faucets were sold. They were sold at Amazon from May 2024 through May 2025 for about $30.00.

Consumers should immediately stop using these faucets. Contact Chenfeng Store about disposal and a refund. Consumers will need to provide a picture of disposal to receive th refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly. Until these faucets can be replaced, consumers should only consume water from the faucets after running the water for 15 seconds.