Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Mix Pet Food Recalled For Salmonella

Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Mix pet food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This product is a raw food and is sold frozen. One animal was sickened after eating this food; a customer complaint triggered the recall. The recalling firm is Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina.

Both people and pets can get sick from contaminated pet food. People can suffer from fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps. Pets with Salmonella infections may look healthy but can pass the pathogen to other animals and people. Pets who are sick with Salmonella can be lethargic and can suffer from vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, and bloody diarrhea.

The recalled product is Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Mix raw pet food that is packaged in 2 pound logs or chubs. There are about 1,350 pounds of this product that are included in this recall. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8542980013436. And the lot number, which is stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs, is N25-0716.

After the customer complained, a sample of this product was collected on December 12, 2024 by the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources and tested by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory. The sample tested positive, and the firm was notified by the FDA on January 3, 2025.

This food was sold between July 18, 2024 to July 26, 2024. The product was sold at the retail level in these states: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania. Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.

If you bought this product, stop feeding it to your pet immediately. You can throw the food away in a secure trash can after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

After you discard the food, thoroughly clean and sanitize any containers or utensils or bowls that held the food. And wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.