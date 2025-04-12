Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix Recalled For Pathogens

by

Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix are being recalled for possible Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This poses a risk to the animals and to people. There has been one customer complaint of an animal illness. The recalling firm is Blue Ridge Beef of Statesville, North Carolina. This is a raw food.

Salmonella and Listeria can sicken animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products such as the animal’s fur or their toys and food bowls. Anyone concerned about a pet or human illness should see a veterinarian or doctor.

The products were sold between January 3, 2025 and January 24, 2025. The product is packaged in clear plastic and sold frozen primarily in retail stores in the states of: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

The recalled products include 1080 pounds of 2 pound logs of Kitten Mix with lot number N26 0114 and 1,380 pounds of 2 pound logs of Puppy Mix with lot number N25 1230. The lot numbers are stamped on the clips on the ends of the chubs/bags.

The recall was triggered when, after the customer complaint, samples of the products were collected by he New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. On April 1, 2025, the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that the products tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

If you bought either of these products, do not feed them to your pets. You can throw the food away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it to make sure that animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.