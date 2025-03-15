Brookvale Pines Raw Milk Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Brookvale Pines Raw Milk is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). A cow on the farm was diagnosed with a Listeria infection. The notice did not state whether or not any illness have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized milk.

The milk was sold in half gallon containers at the Brookvale Mercantile that is located in Brentwood, New Hampshire. The raw milk has “best by” dates through March 22, 2025. The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food tested the cow and notified DHHS about the illness.

Iain Watt, Director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services (DPHS), said in a statement, “Raw milk is milk that has not undergone pasteurization, a heating process that gets rid of harmful germs. As a result, raw milk may contain bacteria like Listeria, which can cause serious health concerns.”

If you bought this milk, do not drink it. You can discard it down the drain as long as as you thoroughly disinfect the sink afterwards with a mild bleach solution, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.