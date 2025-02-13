Cabinet Health Refillable Medicine Bottles Recalled

by

Cabinet Health Refillable Medicine Bottles are being recalled because they do not have child resistant caps, which poses a risk of poisoning. No incidents or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Cabinet Health Inc. of Washington, D.C. The bottles were manufactured in China.

The problem is that the plastic lid’s closure can degrade after repeated openings, which means the resistance of the lid diminishes. This poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

The recall is for Cabinet health Refillable Medicine Bottles with ABS plastic lids. The containers are 4 ounces. The bottles are made of clear glass with blue, turquoise, orange, or purple plastic lids labeled “CABINET.” The bottles were sold filled with over the counter drugs or empty.

They were sold at the company’s website from March 2023 through June 2024 and were also sold at Amazon and Grove.co. They were available for purchase at CVS stores too for between $10.00 and $20.00.

The bottles sold filled with OTC drugs are: Lid color blue, filled with tension headache pills of acetaminophen 500 mg caffeine 65 mg 100 count. The date codes are 2029J07223, 2029J07623, and 2029J07723. The bottles with turquoise lids were filled with allergy relief diphenhydramine HCl 25 mg pills, 120 count, with date code 2265J07323.

The bottles with blue lids were also sold filled with pain reliever and nighttime sleep pills that contain acetaminophen 500 mg and diphenhydramine 25 mg, with 120 pills. The date codes are 2127J06823, 2127J23323, 3040J23323, 3051J23323, and 3051J23423. Bottles with blue lids were also sold filled with pain reliever and fever reducer acetaminophen 500 mg in 120 count bottles. The date codes are 2286J06323, 2286J06523, 2286J06623, 2287J06623, and 2287J06723.

The bottles with orange lids were filled with cough relief dextromethorphan Hbr 15 mg in 60 count. The date codes are 2010J06923, 2010J07023, 3004J29623, 3010J29623, and 3025J29623. Finally, the bottles with purple lids are filled with sleep aid, diphenhydramine HCl 50 mg in 70 count. The date codes for this product are 3021J06823, 3021J06923, 3034J23423, and 3034J23523. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

If you purchased any of these bottles, immediately put them out of the reach of children. Contact Cabinet Health for a free replacement lid. You will need to submit a photo demonstrating the destruction of the recalled lid. This recall does not affect the medication in the bottles.