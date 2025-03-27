Chews Life Silicone Rosary and Decade Teethers Recalled

by

Chews Life Silicone Rosary and Decade Teethers are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. Part of the safety snap clasp can detach. The firm has received 92 reports of the safety snap clasp detaching, but no injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Chews Life of Grand Rapids, Michigan. These products were manufactured in the United States.

The recall is for Chews Life Silicone Rosary Teethers including the models Assisi, Little Flower, God’s Grace, Cecilia, John the Baptist, and Divine Mercy; and Chews Life Silicone Decades teethers including the models Genesis, Maccabees, Ester, Wisdom, Divine Mercy, Psalm, and Proverbs. The teethers are made of multi colored beads with a cross at the end. Each teether has a two piece safety snap clasp.

These items were sold at the Chews Life online store from January 2024 through April 2024 for between $20.00 and $38.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you purchased any of these teethers, take them away from your child immediately. Contact Chews Life to receive a free repair. You will be sent a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled product to the company. The repaired teethers will be mailed to customers at no charge.