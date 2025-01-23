Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops Recalled For Almonds

by

Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops, which are chocolate cookies, are being recalled because they may contain almonds that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is D. COLUCCIO & SONS.

These cookies were sold nationwide and through mail order. The recalled product is Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops chocolate chip cookies that are packaged in a 10.58 ounce (300 gram) blue bag with white lettering and a picture of the cookies. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8002590006020. The lot number and best by date pairs for this product are 3540152 BBD 15-01-2025, and L354150 BBD 29-05-2025. This information is printed on the back of the bag.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product with almonds was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that ingredient. A foreign recall from the product manufacturer in Italy was issued.

If you purchased this product and you cannot eat almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.