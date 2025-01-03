Consumers Warned Against Ruco’s Shellfish Oysters

by

The FDA is warning retailers and consumers against consuming Ruco’s Shellfish oysters for possible norovirus contamination. The oysters were harvested from a portion of Hammersley Inlet in Washington state.

The shellstock oysters were harvested from 12/02/2024 to 12/17/2024 by Ruco’s Shellfish (WA-1995-SS) from a portion of the Hammersley Inlet growing area in Washington state. They were distributed in Washington and Oregon and may have been sold in other states too. The FDA is waiting for confirmation on shipment to other states.

Oysters that are contaminated with norovirus can cause illness, especially if they are eaten raw or lightly cooked. Oysters that are contaminated with the norovirus pathogen will look, smell, and taste normal and the texture will not be affected.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that is spread through eating contaminated food, through person to person contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms can include fever, headache, and body aches.

Symptoms usually develop about 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within one to three days.

If you ate these oysters, monitor your health for the symptoms of norovirus. While most people recover without medical attention, some can become sick enough to be hospitalized. Retailers should not sell or serve these oysters.