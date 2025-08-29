by

Country Eggs is recalling large brown cage free “Sunshine Yolks” eggs for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a Salmonella outbreak linked to these eggs that has sickened at least 95 people in 14 states. The recalling firm is Country Eggs LLC of Lucerne Valley, California.

These eggs were distributed in the states of California and Nevada to grocery stores and food service distributors. The retail brand names for these eggs include:

Nagatoshi Produce with code dates sell by 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 76ers 95

Misuho with code dates sell by 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

Nijiya Markets with code dates sell by 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

For food service, Country Eggs Large Brown Sunshine Yolks were sold. The eggs were packed 1/15 dozen bulk, with code dates sell by 7/1/25 through 9/18/25.

The recall notice states that there are 92 people who have been sickened in this outbreak, but the CDC and FDA say that there are 95 patients. You can see more pictures of the recalled eggs at the FDA web site.

Egg production has been suspended at that facility while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into the source of the contamination.

Please check your refrigeraoktr to see if you bought these eggs. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly becasue of the possibility of cross-contamination. If you made recipes with these eggs and the eggs were not fully cooked, discard those as well. You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs, especially if they were eaten raw or undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.