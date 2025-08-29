Country Eggs Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 95 in 14 States

by

A Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 95 people in 14 states, according to the CDC. Country Eggs has recalled large brown cage free “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks eggs” that were sold in California and Nevada. This outbreak was first added to the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table in April 2025.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (73), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Hawaii (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New Mexico (1), Nevada (3), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (3). Illness onset dates range from January 7, 2025 to July 26, 2025. The patient age range is from 1 to 91 years. Of the 80 people who gave information about their health to public officials, 18 have been hospitalized.

State and public health officials interviewed 36 people about the foods they ate before they got sick. Of those 36 patients, 33, or 92%, reported eating eggs. This is higher than the 78% of respondents who reported eating eggs in the FoodNet Population Survey. That suggests that people in this outbreak got sick by eating eggs.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick because they decided to make eggs or go to a restaurant for breakfast. We hope that now that this outbreak has been identified, no more people get sick.”

There were illness sub-clusters at four restaurants, which were not named. Eggs were served at the four restaurants with these sub-clusters. In addition, whole genome sequencing showed that the bacteria from patient isolates are closely related genetically, which also suggests that the patients got sick from eating the same food.

FDA conducted traceback based on where patients reported shopping or eating eggs and dishes made with eggs during the outbreak time frame. Country Eggs, LLC was identified as the common supplier.

If you have eaten eggs, especially undercooked or raw eggs, and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak.