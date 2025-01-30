D. Effe T. Lemon Delight Tartlet Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

D. Effe T. Lemon Delight Tartlet and Tartlet with Forest Fruits are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. One illness has even reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. This illness may be linked to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak in that country. The recalling firms are Euro Harvest Wholesale Bakery and Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc.

These products were sold in Ontario at the retail level. The items may have been sold by a clerk or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not have the name brand, product name, or best before date. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products are both D. Effe T. brand. They include Lemon Delight Tartlet that is sold in 1180 gram packages, which is one box with nine pieces. The UPC number is 8 058302 730097. All best before dates up to and including 12/11/2025 are included. Also recalled is Tartlet with Forest Fruits that is sold in a 1170 gram box that contains nine pieces. The UPC number is 8 058302 730080. All best before dates up to and including 12/11/2025 are included in this recall.

If you bought these items, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure if you purchased them, ask your grocer. If he or she isn’t sure, don’t eat them. You can throw the tarts away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate either of these tartlet types, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.