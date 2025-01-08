Dierbergs Mashed Potatoes Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Dierbergs Mashed Potatoes are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who has celiac disease or anyone who is allergic to wheat could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Dierbergs Markets.

The recalled product is Dierbergs Home-Style Premium Mashed Potatoes that are packaged in a 16 ounce tray. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 231220006538. The sell by date on the product is January 9, 2025, but the recall notice says that is the use by date. The affected product has a label ID number of 92 in the lower left-hand corner above the UPC number. No other Dierbergs products are affected by this recall.

This product was sold at Dierbergs stores at these locations:

Southroads

Four Seasons

Warson Woods

Manchester

West Oak

Clarkson

Arnold

Lemay

Bogey Hills

Florissant

Market Place

Mackenzie Point

Telegraph

Heritage Place

94 Crossing

Deer Creek

Fenton

Brentwood

Green Mount

Wildwood

79 Crossing

Wentzville

Edwardsville

Lake Saint Louis

Crestwood

This product has been removed from store shelves. Please check your refrigerator or freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, and you cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the mashed potatoes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.