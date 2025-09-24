FDA Advises Consumers Not to Eat Indonesian Imported Shrimp

by

The FDA is advising consumers to not eat, sell, or serve certain Indonesian imported shrimp imported from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati. The shrimp is in violation of the Federal FD&C Act because it may be contaminated with cesium-137 and may be radioactive. The problem is that shipping containers have tested positive for the radioactive isotope. No radioactive shrimp has entered U.S. commerce.

Three firms have issued press releases for recalled products. They are:

August 21, 2025: Southwind Foods, LLC Recall

August 22, 2025: Beaver Street Fisheries, LLC Recall

August 27, 2025: AquaStar (USA) Corp Recall – Kroger Brand

August 28, 2025: AquaStar (USA) Corp Recall – Aqua Star Brand

August 29, 2025: Southwind Foods, LLC Recall – Expansion of original recall

September 19, 2025: AquaStar (USA) Corp Recall – Expansion of original recall

The FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from that company after the date of firsts detection of cesium-137 by Customers & Border Protection agents, but from shipments that did not alert for the isotope, to recommend that firms conduct a recall. PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has been added to a new import alert for chemical contamination to stop products from this firm from entering the country until the firm has fixed the conditions that started the problem.

lThe level of cesium-137 detected in the first detained shipment was about 68 BQ//kg, which is below FDA’s derived intervention level of 1200 Bq/kg. At this level, the shrimp does not pose an acute hazard. But the primary concern is longer term, repeated low dose exposure that is tied to an elevated risk of cancer.

Please look at the list above carefully. If you purchased any of the shrimp listed, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the product, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.