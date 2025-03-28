FDA Updates Safety Alert on Oyster Norovirus Outbreak in CA

by

FDA is updating its Safety Alert on the oyster norovirus outbreak in California as another firm is voluntarily recalling some frozen half shell oysters. On March 11, Sea Win Frozen Half Shell Oysters were recalled in California for possible norovirus contamination and illnesses were reported. No information was given on patient age ranges, illness onset dates, or any possible hospitalizations.

A related recall was issued by Daihung Mulsan Company Ltd (KR 7 SP) of the Republic of Korea to include additional harvest dates of the frozen oysters for possible norovirus contamination. The recall includes oysters that were processed by KR-7-SP and harvested from Designated Area II on these dates: 01/31/2024, 02/01/2024, and 02/02/2024; as well as those identified in the initial recall: 01/30/2025 and 02/04/2025.

The oysters are being recalled in response to a norovirus outbreak. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Oysters are filter feeders, which means they take in water and strain out nutrients. Pathogens can also be strained out. The pathogens then become part of the oyster’s flesh. When the oysters are eaten raw or lightly cooked, they can make people sick.

Symptoms of a norovirus infection usually begin quickly, within 12 to 48 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. The most common symptoms are nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. Most people recover without medical care within a few days, although some people may become dehydrated and require hospitalization.

If you have eaten raw oysters in California and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this oyster norovirus outbreak.