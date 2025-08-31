FDA Weighs in on Country Eggs Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak, which has sickened at least 95 people in 14 states. The company’s large brown cage free “sunshine/omega-3 golden yolk” eggs sold between June 16, 2025 and July 9, 2025 have been recalled. They were sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho, Nijiya Markets, and Country Eggs in the states of California and Nevada. The FDA did say that distribution has been confirmed for those two states, but the eggs could have been sold in additional states.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (73), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Hawaii (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New Mexico (1), Nevada (3), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (3). Illness onset dates range from January 7, 2025 to July 26, 2025. The patient age range is from 1 to 91 years. Of the 80 people who gave information about their health to public officials, 18 have been hospitalized.

The FDA conducted traceback investigations based on where ill persons reported eating eggs or shopping for eggs. Country Eggs, LLC was identified as a common supplier.

This outbreak is a good reminder to avoid eating raw or undercooked eggs. But it is true that because of cross-contamination, even cooking eggs to a safe final internal temperature of 160°F does not guarantee safety.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you purchased these eggs. If you did, do not eat them even if you are going to cook them thoroughly. You can throw the eggs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these eggs, or ate eggs at a restaurant, and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Country Eggs Salmonella outbreak.