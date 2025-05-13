FDA’s Take On Fresh & Ready Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak

by

The FDA‘s take on the Fresh & Ready Listeria monocytogenes outbreak focuses on the source of the pathogen. There are at least 10 patients; all have been hospitalized.

The case count by state is: California (8) and Nevada (2). The patient age range is from 41 to 87 years. Illness onset dates range from December 3, 2023 to September 9, 2024. No deaths have been reported. And no illnesses have been identified in 2025.

Fresh & Ready has recalled sandwiches and snacks sold in vending machines, hospitals, hotels, airports, airlines, and convenience stores between April 18, 2025 and April 28, 2025 in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these specific items. The recall was issued because the FDA found Listeria monocytogenes at Fresh & Realty’s facility.

The recalled foods were sold under the brand names Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go, and Fresh Take Crave Away.

This outbreak is unusual because it was investigated in 2024, but public health officials could not find enough evidence to link a source of the pathogen two the outbreak. Finding Listeria in the Fresh & Ready plant was enough to reopen the investigation.

Epidemiological evidence also links the outbreak to Fresh & Ready products. Of the six people who were interviewed by officials, all six said they were hospitalized before they got sick. Records from those facilities found that ready to eat foods made by Fresh & Ready Foods were served in at least three of those facilities.

If you ate any Fresh & Ready Foods, especially those that have been recalled, monitor your health for the symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.