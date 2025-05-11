Fresh & Ready Recalls Sandwiches and Snacks For Listeria

by

Fresh & Ready is voluntarily recalling sandwiches and snacks for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There are illnesses associated with he consumption of some Fresh & Ready products, but no illnesses have been reported to the company in 2025, and no illnesses are linked to these specific products. The recalling firm is Fresh & Ready Foods of San Fernando, California.

These items were distributed between April 18,2025 and April 28, 2025 in vending and breakroom areas within corporate offices, medical buildings, and healthcare facilities in the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. The recall is limited to the products with use by dates from 4/22/2025 to 5/19/2025.

The problem was identified when environmental testing conducted by the FDA during a site inspection found the pathogen on a piece of equipment at the Fresh & Ready facility. Fresh & Ready Foods has taken immediate corrective action, including removing equipment, to address this issue.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the web page linked above, along with package sizes, pictures of the product wrappers, use by dates, and identifying numbers. The brand names of the recalled products include Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go, and Fresh Take Crave Away.

Some of the recalled products include the Fresh & Ready Foods products include Thai Chicken on Ciabatta Sandwich, Cubano Sandwich, Street Corn Dipper Snack, Italian Hoagie Sandwich, Ham & Cheese on Wheat Sandwich, Chicken Salad on Wheat Sandwich, Ham Torta Sandwich, Egg Salad on Wheat Sandwich, and Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich, among others. The City Point Market Fresh Food to Go brand foods include Turkey & Cheese Caprese Baguette, PB&J Crunch on Country White, Turkey & Cheese Sub Sandwich, and Turkey & Bacon Multigrain Sandwich, among others. Finally, the Fresh Take Crave Away products include Turkey & Cheese Croissant, Garlic Pesto Pasta, Turkey Cranberry Multigrain Sandwich, Tuna Salad on Wheat Sandwich, and Ham and Cheese Sub, among others.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Then contact Fresh & Ready Foods for a refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.