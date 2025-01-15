First Quality Produce Recalls Cucumber Items For Salmonella

by

First Quality Produce is recalling cucumber items for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was initiated on December 2, 2024, but was not classified until January 13, 2025. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is First Quality Produce of Fresno, California.

These cucumbers were distributed within the state of California to 13 consignees. These products were not distributed at the retail level.

The recalled products include Cucumber Coins (sliced cucumbers) in these sizes: 1.25 ounce, 2 ounce, 2.16 ounce, 2.25 ounce, 2.6 ounce, 3 ounce, and 4 ounce. The brand is Snack Buddies. The code information on the products is: 293/073, 294/072, 303/063, 304/062, 305/061, 313/053, 314/052, 315/051, 321/045, 322/044, 324/042, 325/041, 333/033, and 334/032.

Also recalled is Cucumber Coins (sliced cucumbers) that are packaged in 5 pound plastic trays. The brand of these cucumbers is First Quality Produce. The code information for this product is 304/062, 321/045, 333/033, 312/054, 311/055, 313/053, 314/052, 293/073, and 294/072.

Cucumber Spears are recalled. They are packaged in 5 pound plastic trays as well. The brand is, again, First Quality Produce. The code information for this product is 313/053.

Finally, diced cucumbers are recalled. They are also packaged in 5 pound plastic trays with the First Quality Produce brand name. The code information for that product is 294/072, 312/054, and 314/052.

