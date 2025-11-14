Two More Moringa Leaf Products Recalled With Links To Illnesses

by

Two more moringa leaf products have been recalled with links to illnesses in the Salmonella Richmond outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people in seven states, according to the FDA. The newly recalled products are Food to Live Organic Moringa Powder and Food to Live Organic Supergreens Powder Mix. Africa Imports Moringa Leaf Powder, previously recalled, had the “no illnesses linked to this product” statement removed.

The case count by state is: Florida (2), Kansas (2), Michigan (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), and Virginia (3). Illness onset dates range from May 12, 2025 to September 4, 2025. Three people have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 27%, which is higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak. The patient age range is from 13 to 65 years.

All 0f these items were made with a single lot of recalled organic moringa leaf powder from Vallon Farmdirect PV LTD of Jodhpur, India. This lot was supplied to many U.S. distributors. The FDA is trying to discover if more products were made with this powder; they will inform the public when necessary.

The Food to Live products were sold directly from the company’s website and were also sold on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Etsy, and eBay. The Africa Imports product was sold through the company’s website. and the Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder was sold at Sam’s Club stores at the retail level and online (there was no separate recall notice posted about this product).

If you purchased any of these dietary supplement products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Contact the company if you bought these supplements online.

If you ate these recalled items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.