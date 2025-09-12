Gina Marie Bakery Cookies Recalled For Dyes, Nuts, and Sesame

by

Gina Marie Bakery Cookies are being recalled because they may contain food dyes, nuts (almonds), and/or sesame that are not declared on the label. Not all of the cookies have all of these allergens. Anyone who is sensitive to food dyes, or who is allergic to almonds or sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Gina Marie Bakery.

The recalled products include:

Italian Mixed Vanilla Cookies for Undeclared Almonds, Sesame, Red 40, Red 3, and Blue 1

Italian Sesame Cookies for Undeclared Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6

Vanilla Chocolate Dipped Cookies for Undeclared Red 40

Vanilla with Apricot Jam Cookies for Undeclared Red 40 and Yellow 6

Toasted Almond & Cherry Biscotti for Undeclared Red 40

Vanilla Cookies with Raspberry Peach Jam for Undeclared Red 3 and Blue 1

These cookies are packaged in 1 pound plastic clamshell containers. The Italian Mixed Vanilla Cookies are in 1 pound and 2 pound clamshell plastic containers. The recalled cookies were distributed in Connecticut in these stores:

Big Y stores (Connecticut and Springfield Massachusetts), Stop and Shop stores (Connecticut), Labonne’s Supermarkets (Watertown and Prospect), Adam’s Markets (Milford and Watertown), Highland Park Markets (Glastonbury, Manchester and Farmington), Price Chopper (Newington, Bristol and Middletown), T+K Supermarket in East Haven, Kensington Market (Kensington), Public Market of Newington (Newington), Raggozzino’s (Plantsville), Lewis Farms (Southington), Durham Market (Durham), Liuzzi Gourmet Food Market (North Haven), Cappetta (West Haven), Roma Importing Market (Shelton), Walsh Market (Wolcott), Tops Market (Plantsville), The Local Gourmet (Southbury), CT Fresh Fruit and Produce (Wallingford), Wayside Market (Waterbury), Jimmy’s Store (Torrington), La Molisana Sausage (Waterbury), New Fairfield Food Center Market (New Fairfield), Pat’s IGA (Wolcott), Watertown Meat Center (Watertown), Tommy’s Place and Market (Bristol), Cavallo’s Deli and Imported Italian Food (Waterbury), La Strega Italian Deli (Middlebury). They were also sold at Nardelli’s Connecticut stores with a Nardelli’s label.

If you bought any of these cookies and are allergic to food dyes, almonds, or sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.