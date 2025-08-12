Gioia Burrata Cheese Recalled in California For Salmonella

by

Gioia Burrata Cheese is being recalled in California for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The company is also subject to a quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones after the pathogen was found in the company’s burrata cheese. The firm is located in Los Angeles County.

The recalled product is Gioia Burrata Cheese that is packaged in four ounce and one pound plastic tubs. The cheese was available for purchase at the retail level on or before August 1, 2025. There are no lot codes or best if used by dates on the packages. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The Salmonella bacteria was fond in a routine sample that ws collected on July 29, 2025 at the Gioia Cheese Company’s manufacturing and packaging facility.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.