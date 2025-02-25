Gluten Free Friendly Cauliflower Shell Recalled For Plastic

by

Gluten Free Friendly Cauliflower Shell is being recalled because this item may contain foreign material in the form of white fragments of plastic that vary in length and width. This poses a choking hazard. Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Deiorio Foods Inc of Utica, New York.

The recalled product is Gluten Free Friendly Cauliflower Shell that is eleven inches. The product is bulk packaged in a blue poly bag, within a corrugated box. Th4ere are 20 units per case. The product UPC number is 074542659125;. Production dates for this item are Production Date: 27-DEC-24; Production Date: 07-JAN-25l; and Production Date: 08-JAN-25. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

This item was sold in the states of: Texas, Maryland, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Ohio, and Utah. There are 1701 cases of this product included in this recall.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not sell or serve it to others. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.