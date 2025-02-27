Peppered Dried Catfish Recalled For Illegal Importation

by

Peppered Dried Catfish is being recalled because it was imported from Vietnam, a country that is not eligible to export these fish, siluriformes, to the United States. In addition, this item was not presented for import reinspection at the border. There have been no reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is C&T Produce Wholesale, doing business as L&V Food Supply.

All of this product is subject to recall, regardless of the production date. The recalled item is 2 pound cardboard boxes containing Peppered Dried Catfish. The box is beige with black and red lettering, with a large picture of the product on the front. This item does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. The fish was shipped to retail locations in these states: California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your kitchen to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw this item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.