Greater Goods Kitchen Scale Recalled For Ingestion Hazard

Greater Goods Kitchen Scale is being recalled because it poses an ingestion hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The problem is that the product violates Reese’s Law, federal safety regulations for consumer products with coin batteries, and child resistant coin battery packaging regulations. No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Greater Goods LLC, of Saint Louis, Missouri.

The scale has a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children, and a spare coin battery that was sold with the product that is not packaged in child resistant packaging, as required by Reese’s Law. The recalled scale also does not have the required warnings about the batteries.. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. About 349,500 of these scales were sold online through Amazon, Walmart, and Greater Goods from May 2023 through September 2024 for about $10.00.

The recalled product is Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Scale. The model numbers for this product are 0480, 0455, 0456, 0458, 0473, 0479, 0481, 0747, 0748, 0749, 0751, 0752, and 0754. The scales are labeled with a sticker that has the brand and model number printed on the back. It is available in eight colors: gray, black, green, blue, red, pink, silver, and white. The scales come with a lithium CR3032 coin battery that is pre-installed, and a spare battery in the packaging.

If you bought this scale, immediately remove the battery in the scale and put it in a place that children can’t access. Contact Greater Goods for information on how to receive a free recall kit, which includes a new battery door that can be secured to the scale, along with labeling and an updated instruction manual.