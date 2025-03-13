Hot Pot Sauce Recalled For Peanut, Soy, Sesame, and Wheat

by

Hot Pot Sauce is being recalled because it may contain peanut, soy, sesame, and wheat, four of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the package label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Liaoning Cheng Da USA Inc. of San Gabriel, California.

The recalled product was distributed in the state of California and was sold through retail stores, such as 99 Ranch Market, Hawaii Supermarket, and Great Wall Supermarket. The recalled product is packaged in a plastic container, net weight 160 grams or 5.64 ounces. The brand name is Wangzhihe with two flavors: regular and spicy.

The lot numbers on the back of the packages are: 2023/12/20, 2024/1/31, 2024/4/15, and 2024/10/18. The UPC numbers are 6907592001375 and 6907592001382, that are located on the front of the packages.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the products that contain those allergens were distributed in packaging that did not reveal their presence.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to those ingredients, or you have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can return it to the place of purchase or you can throw it away in a secure trash can.