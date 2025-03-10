Igloo Recalls 90 Quart Rolling Coolers For Finger Injury

by

Igloo is recalling 90 quart rolling coolers because they can pose a finger injury hazard in the form of fingertip amputation and crushing hazards. The firm has received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations. The recalling firm is Igloo Products Corp., of Katy, Texas.

The recalled product is Igloo 90 Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers. The problem is that the handle can pinch fingertips against the cooler, posing the crushing hazard. About 1,000,000 of these coolers were sold in the United States, and about 23,000 were sold in Canada.

The coolers were manufactured before January 2024. The date of manufacture is imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

The recalled coolers have a tow handle. “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations, some of which you can see on the Consumer Product Safety Commission page. The model number is located on labels affixed to the bottom of the cooler.

You can see the long list of recalled rolling coolers at the CPSC web site, along with the product description, model/sku number, and date codes. They were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80 and $140.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.