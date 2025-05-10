Igloo Rolling Coolers Recall For Amputation Hazard Expanded

by

The Igloo Rolling Coolers recall for finger amputation and crushing hazard is being expanded to include more products. The expansion is for an additional 130,000 Igloo 90 Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers manufactured before January 2024. Since the recall was announced in February 2025, Igloo has received 78 reports of fingertip injuries, including 26 that resulted in fingertip amputations, bone fractures, or lacerations.

The problem is that the low handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards. These coolers were also sold in Canada and Mexico (20,000 in Canada and 5,900 in Mexico).

The date of manufacture is printed on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern with an arrow pointing to the month of manufacture and the last two digits of the year of manufacture inside the circle.

The recalled coolers have a tow handle. The word “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers. The coolers were sold in multiple body and lid color combinations. The following cooler models with tow handles are included in the recall expansion. The model number is located on labels fixed to the bottom of the cooler.

The Model/SKU number 34692, the Latitude 90 Quart Roller, with date codes 07/2020 to 09/2021, is recalled, along with the Model/SKU number 34785, the Latitude 90 Quart Roller with date codes 10/2021 – 12/2022. Finally, the MaxCold Latitude 90 Quart Roller with Model/SKU number 34790 is recalled. That model has date codes 10/2021 to 02/2023.

The coolers were sold at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites from January 2019 through January 2025 for between $80.00 and $140.00.

If you bought any of these coolers, stop using them immediately. You can contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.