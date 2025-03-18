Jinga Glass Noodles With Vegetables Recalled For Eggs

by

Jinga Glass Noodles with Vegetables is being recalled because it may contain eggs, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to eggs could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is HAR Maspeth Corporation of Maspeth, New York.

The recalled product is Jinga Glass Noodles with Vegetables (Japche) that is sold in 8 ounce and 12 ounce clear plastic packaging. The best by dates for this item are March 13, 2025 through March 18, 2025. This date is stamped on top of the package. The product UPC numbers that are on a white sticker on the front are 265405006495, 267405004495, 266405008496, and 268405005499.

The noodles were distributed to H Mart stores in multiple states, which were not named in the press release. The recall was triggered when the company was notified by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors during a retail inspection that egg was present in the product yet not declared on the label.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to eggs, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.