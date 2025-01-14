Kroger Trays and Platters Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Kroger trays and platters are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they were made with recalled cucumbers that are linked to a Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 113 people.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Kroger Co. of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The recall initiation date was 11/29/2024, but the center classification date was 1/10/2025. The products were sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. These items were prepared in the stores.

The recalled products include DELI FRESH VEGETABLE TRAY MED that weighs four pounds, and is packaged in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The UPC number is 11110-99274. Also recalled is SMALL VEGGIE PLATTER that weighs 32 ounces, and is also packaged in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The UPC number stamped on the label is 41573-26809.

BOAR’S HEAD HUMMUS VEG PLATTER SM is also included in this recall. It weighs 2.5 pounds, and is packaged in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The UPC number for this item is 42421-61545. Finally, BOAR’S HEAD HUMMUS VEG PLATTER MED, that weighs 5 pounds and is also packaged in a plastic container with a plastic lid, is recalled. The UPC number for that item is 42421-61547.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Some people may have frozen them for later use. Any frozen items should be discarded because freezing doesn’t kill Salmonella bacteria. If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.