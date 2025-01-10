SunFed Cucumber Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreak Ends

by

The SunFed cucumber Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak has ended with 113 people sick in 23 states, with 28 hospitalized, according to the CDC. That’s an increase of 13 more illnesses and three more hospitalizations since the last update was issued on December 19, 2024.

The case count by state is: Alaska (2), Arizona (1), California (4), Colorado (8), Iowa (3), Illinois (4), Massachusetts (6), Michigan (3), Montana (18), Nebraska (1), New Jersey (2), New Mexico (1), Nevada (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (9), Pennsylvania (1), South Dakota (5), Texas (8), Utah (2), Washington (9), Wisconsin (13), and Wyoming (8). Illness onset dates range from October 12, 2024 to December 7, 2024.

The patient age range is from less than one year to 99 years. Of the 99 people who gave information to public health investigators when interviewed, 28 have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 28%, which is high for a Salmonella outbreak.

The cucumbers were sold under many different brand names in many different iterations. Many secondary recalls were issued in the wake of this outbreak. These products are no longer for sale in stores, but some people may have frozen them for later use. Those frozen products are not safe to eat.

Eighty-one percent of patients said they ate cucumbers the week before they got sick, which is higher than the number of respondents who reported eating cucumber bars in the FoodNet Population Survey. There were seven subclusters of illness in this outbreak. Three were at assisted living centers, three were in school districts, and one was in a restaurant.

Whole genome sequencing showed that patient isolates were closely related genetically, which means that they likely got sick from eating the same food. FDA’s traceback investigation found that Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico was a common grower of these cucumbers.

If you ate cucumbers and you have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this SunFed cucumber Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak.