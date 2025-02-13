Lambert Frozen Yogurt Strawberries & Cream Recalled For Egg

by

Lambert Frozen Yogurt Strawberries & Cream is being recalled in Canada because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Top Glaciers Inc.

This item was sold at the retail level in the province of Quebec. The recalled product is Lambert Frozen Yogurt Strawberries & Cream that is packaged in a 500 milliliter container. The recall notice did not state what type of container it is. The code on the product is BD173T, and the UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 238858 501222. No picture of the recalled frozen yogurt was provided in the recall notice.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency may launch a food safety investigation, which can lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recall notice will be posted on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this frozen yogurt and you cannot consume egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.