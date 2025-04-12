Las Ollas Botana Snack Mix Recalled For Sesame, Soy, Wheat

by

Las Ollas Botana Snack Mix is being recalled because it may contain sesame, soy, and wheat, which are three of the nine major food allergens, along with the food dyes Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, and Red No. 6. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to hose ingredients and food dyes, and anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kedake Inc of Houston, Texas.

The recalled product is Las Ollas Botana Snack Mix, which is packaged in a 2 pound bag. The item number that is stamped on the label is 1516 or 1056. And the UPC number, also printed on the label, is 880342001855. There are 332 bags of this snack mix that are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included.

If you bought this item and cannot consume wheat, sesame, or soy, or are sensitive to those food dyes, do not eat it. You can throw the snack mix away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.