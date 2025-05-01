FDA CORE Outbreak Table Updated With New Listeria Outbreak

by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Table has been updated with a new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. There are currently seven outbreaks on that table; six of them are unsolved.

The new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 10 people. It is caused by a USDA regulated product, but that is the only information about the probable cause. The government has started an inspection and has initiated sampling. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized or has died.

In the second unsolved Listeria outbreak, there are at least 15 people sick. The product that may have caused the outbreak is also regulated by the USDA. Traceback has begun, an inspection has been initiated, and samples have been collected.

In the third unsolved Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, there are at least 30 people sick. For this outbreak an inspection has been initiated and samples have been collected for testing.

The fourth Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is linked to Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial supplemental frozen shakes that have been recalled. At least 38 people are sick in that outbreak. Thirty-seven of those patients have been hospitalized, and 11 people have died. This outbreak has not been updated since February 24, 2025.

There are two Salmonella Enteritidis outbreaks on the table. One has sickened 59 people; the other has sickened 24. Only traceback has been initiated in both of those outbreaks.

Finally, the Salmonella Newport outbreak that has sickened at least 36 people has not been solved. In that outbreak, traceback has been initiated, an inspection has begun, and samples have been collected for testing.