Leetous Glow Sticks and Glasses Recalled For Ingestion Hazard

Leetous Glow Sticks and Glasses are being recalled because they pose a serious injury or death risk from an ingestion hazard. The products’ button cell batteries can be accessed easily. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries including chemical burns or death.

The glow sticks and glasses violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation. The batteries are in a compartment that can be opened without a tool. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The glow sticks and glasses were sold exclusively online through Amazon from October 2024 through February 2025 for about $15.00. The retailer is Liangyu Technology Co., Ltd., dba Leetous, of China. These products were manufactured in China.

The real is for Leetous’ LED glow sticks and glasses party pack toys. Six light up glasses in the colors blue, pink and white, and six gloves sticks in the colors orange, green, blue, red, and purple are included in the party pack. The products are in a blue box with party graphics. The model number LTXN1003 is printed on the back of the package. You can see more pictures of these products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

Please check to see if you purchased this Leetous Glow Sticks and Glasses party pack. If you did, immediately take them away from children. Remove the batteries in the products and contact Leetous for information on how to dispose of the product for a full refund.