Legends Haul Chicken Pesto Parm Sausage Recalled For Wheat

Legends Haul Chicken Pesto Parm Sausage is being recalled in Canada because it may contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Legends Haul.

This item was sold in the province of British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled item is Legends Haul Chicken Pesto Parm Sausage that is packaged in a 344 gram clear plastic package with a black label that has blue printing. The UPC number that is stamped on the package is 8 75127 00031 4. And the code for this product is PKD24DE12.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recalls will be listed on the CFIA’s web site.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.